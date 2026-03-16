Analyst Names Potential Landing Spot For Wyatt Teller

Wyatt Teller finds himself in an interesting position on the market during this NFL offseason. The offensive lineman was moving on from the Cleveland Browns and looking forward to becoming a free agent instead.

Ironically, the Browns were the team that was most actively looking to sign offensive linemen. That combination is part of the reason Teller is still looking for his next job.

However, it could all come full circle, as after trading Tytus Howard to the Browns, analyst Gary Davenport has named the Houston Texans as the “best fit” for Teller going forward.

“The offensive line has seemingly been an issue for years with the Houston Texans, in part because in each of the past two seasons the team has shipped arguably their best offensive lineman out of town. In 2025, it was left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was dealt to the Washington Commanders. This year, Houston traded right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns. Teller has historically played right guard, but a transition to the left side shouldn’t be too daunting. As recently as 2023 Teller was a Pro Bowler, and he was at least decent a year ago, allowing three sacks in 765 snaps per Pro Football Focus. This is a critical season for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Completing their overhaul of the line in front of him is a big part of making it a successful one,” Davenport wrote.

Howard would have been eligible to become a free agent after this season, so the Texans proactively traded him to the Browns for the relatively low price of a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns, in turn, gave Howard a three-year contract extension.

As for Teller, after an in-season benching that was questioned by some, and a cryptic message from his wife following the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski, the veteran lineman issued a heartfelt goodbye to the fans. With Cleveland about to lose all five of its most-used offensive line starters from last season, the three-time Pro Bowl selection could have been of interest to re-sign, but the Browns chose a different path.

They have replaced him and fellow free agent Joel Bitonio at guard by signing free agent Zion Johnson and re-signing Teven Jenkins, who was the player splitting time with Teller toward the end of last season. Free agent signee Elgton Jenkins is expected to be the new center, taking over from Ethan Pocic, with Howard, Dawand Jones, or a potential 2026 draft pick at tackle in place of Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson.

Teller was ranked at No. 72 on ESPN’s list of available free agents when the negotiating window opened. He has also been linked to the New York Giants.

After the first wave of signings, the NFL market tends to slow down considerably with the draft approaching, so it could be a while before Teller finds a new home.

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Hanford Dixon Raises Question To Browns Fans About Joel Bitonio