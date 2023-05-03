Browns Nation

Analyst Makes A Very Clear Point About Kevin Stefanski

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

This might be a bit of a make-or-break season for the Cleveland Browns.

It seems like there’s too much at stake this time, as there will be no more room for excuses from anybody within the organization.

That’s why some fans wonder if Deshaun Watson will be under more pressure than Kevin Stefanski.

However, Browns analyst Tony Grossi believes it’s the other way around, as Watson has more guaranteed years in his contract, whereas Stefanski could be on the hot seat.

Grossi points out that this would be the year where the head coach would typically get a contract extension.

Nonetheless, team owner Jimmy Haslam pulled the brakes on that conversation in the offseason, and patience could be running out on Stefanski.

His first year in charge of the team was promising, but he’s struggled ever since.

One could make a case for Baker Mayfield’s poor play and so many other minor and major things, but numbers don’t lie, and the numbers aren’t exactly impressive.

That’s not necessarily the case with Watson.

He did struggle in limited action last season, but it was normal, considering how much time he spent away from the game.

Growing pains were expected while he worked his way back to game-shape and his usual level.

And while he won’t have the benefit of the doubt in 2023, his big contract makes him all but a lock to be the team’s starter for the foreseeable future, even if Stefanski isn’t there after the end of the season.

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

