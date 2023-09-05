Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About The Browns This Season

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About The Browns This Season

By

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot of people in their corner right now.

Playing in the AFC North makes it quite difficult to make predictions, and several analysts and experts project them to finish fourth in the division.

That’s not the case with Ken Carman, though, as he recently raved about the team’s talent on 92.3 The Fan.

Carman believes the fans and analysts should have high standards for the 2023 Browns, stating that they shouldn’t settle for anything less than a trip to the playoffs.

He admitted that having the Cincinnati Bengals in the division could be an issue but added that they should finish no lower than second in the AFC North.

Of course, this will be a tough prediction to live up to, as the Baltimore Ravens also figure to be Super Bowl contenders, and the Pittsburgh Steelers also look much better this season.

But it’s not like the Browns will be pushovers by any means.

On top of a solid secondary, they should have one of the strongest front sevens in the league, not to mention an elite pass-rush duo with Za’Darius Smith and Myles Garrett wreaking havoc.

Also, Deshaun Watson had a full offseason to get a hold of Kevin Stefanski’s offense and develop chemistry with his skill players.

There should be no room for excuses or error this time around.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs in the past two seasons, but this team has way more talent and looks quite motivated to get the job done.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Browns WR Comments On His Improvements For This Season

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Connecting With Talented WR In Practice

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Teases Browns Fans Ahead Of New Season

22 hours ago

guard Andrew Wylie #71 of the Washington Commanders tries to stop defensive end Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Za'Darius Smith Shares Fascinating High School Story

24 hours ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Return To Practice Without Key Defender

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks at the Kansas City Chiefs defense before a first quarter snap during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Makes Big Projection For Browns In 2023

2 days ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Reporter Says Team Is Aware Of 1 Browns Upgrade

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement On Browns' Roster This Season

3 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs past Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas

Jerome Ford Is Confident On Having An Important Role With Browns

3 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How 1 Browns Player Could Make Franchise History This Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says There Are No Excuses For 1 Browns Player This Year

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Peter King Shares Biggest Storyline For Browns In Week 1

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Player Details How Dangerous Browns Offense Can Be

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dustin Hopkins Gets Candid On Kicking In Browns Stadium

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Rich Eisen Predicts Browns' AFC North Finish This Season

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Show 1 Major Change For Browns Defense This Season

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Sends A Clear Message To Deshaun Watson, Browns

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Retain A Notable Preseason Standout

6 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Cade York Has Reportedly Signed With A New Team

6 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marquise Goodwin Opens Up On His Recent Health Scare

6 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reporter Tells Wild Story About Cade York's Missed Kicks

6 days ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

7 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Release Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson’s Mentality Coming Into This Season

7 days ago

Browns WR Comments On His Improvements For This Season

No more pages to load