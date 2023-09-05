Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About The Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot of people in their corner right now.

Playing in the AFC North makes it quite difficult to make predictions, and several analysts and experts project them to finish fourth in the division.

That’s not the case with Ken Carman, though, as he recently raved about the team’s talent on 92.3 The Fan.

Carman believes the fans and analysts should have high standards for the 2023 Browns, stating that they shouldn’t settle for anything less than a trip to the playoffs.

He admitted that having the Cincinnati Bengals in the division could be an issue but added that they should finish no lower than second in the AFC North.

ICYMI: @KenCarman stuck his neck out this morning and predicted the @Browns will make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/5lKW9ri4Gv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 5, 2023

Of course, this will be a tough prediction to live up to, as the Baltimore Ravens also figure to be Super Bowl contenders, and the Pittsburgh Steelers also look much better this season.

But it’s not like the Browns will be pushovers by any means.

On top of a solid secondary, they should have one of the strongest front sevens in the league, not to mention an elite pass-rush duo with Za’Darius Smith and Myles Garrett wreaking havoc.

Also, Deshaun Watson had a full offseason to get a hold of Kevin Stefanski’s offense and develop chemistry with his skill players.

There should be no room for excuses or error this time around.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs in the past two seasons, but this team has way more talent and looks quite motivated to get the job done.