Analyst Names 2 RB Prospects For Browns Fans To Know

Cleveland has six running backs currently rostered, including primary back Nick Chubb.

Chubb’s injury last season still has the fan favorite sidelined, perhaps opening the door for Jerome Ford to start as the lead back this season.

During the offseason, Cleveland inked deals with running backs D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines for additional depth at the position.

With John Kelly Jr. and Pierre Strong Jr. also in the mix, would the Browns consider adding another player via the draft?

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared a video clip of NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund breaking down two potential prospects Cleveland could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

.@nflnetwork's @cfrelund is back with more draft coverage! She's breaking down the top names at running back for Browns fans to keep an eye on this weekend in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/c964V8cruk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 23, 2024

Her first prospect was Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright, who rushed for nearly 2,300 yards in 34 games as a Volunteer.

Last season, the running back finished second in FBS with 7.4 rushing yards per carry by netting 10 or more yards on 25% of his attempts.

Frelund noted Wright could also become a strong receiving option out of the backfield, especially the speed he displayed with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time.

Wright is projected as a third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Audric Estime is the second running back Frelund discussed.

At Notre Dame last season, Estime earned Second-team AP All-American honors after rushing for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns – a single-season record for the Irish.

Frelund said that the running back had plenty of upside for NFL teams, especially as he has a low center of gravity and continues to churn his feet after contact.

Estime is slated as a fifth-round draft pick.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gives Back With New Foundation