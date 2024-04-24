Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 2 RB Prospects For Browns Fans To Know

Analyst Names 2 RB Prospects For Browns Fans To Know

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland has six running backs currently rostered, including primary back Nick Chubb.

Chubb’s injury last season still has the fan favorite sidelined, perhaps opening the door for Jerome Ford to start as the lead back this season.

During the offseason, Cleveland inked deals with running backs D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines for additional depth at the position.

With John Kelly Jr. and Pierre Strong Jr. also in the mix, would the Browns consider adding another player via the draft?

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared a video clip of NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund breaking down two potential prospects Cleveland could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Her first prospect was Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright, who rushed for nearly 2,300 yards in 34 games as a Volunteer.

Last season, the running back finished second in FBS with 7.4 rushing yards per carry by netting 10 or more yards on 25% of his attempts.

Frelund noted Wright could also become a strong receiving option out of the backfield, especially the speed he displayed with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time.

Wright is projected as a third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Audric Estime is the second running back Frelund discussed.

At Notre Dame last season, Estime earned Second-team AP All-American honors after rushing for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns – a single-season record for the Irish.

Frelund said that the running back had plenty of upside for NFL teams, especially as he has a low center of gravity and continues to churn his feet after contact.

Estime is slated as a fifth-round draft pick.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Gives Back With New Foundation
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Gives Back With New Foundation

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names Potential 'Surprise Pick' For Browns At No.54

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Analyst Can't Get Behind Team Drafting 1 Position

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Had Pre-Draft Visit With Dual-Threat CB Prospect

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Shuts Down Narrative Of Browns Targeting 1 Position In Draft

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Make Follow-Up Call To Rising DT Prospect

9 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns LB Signs Deal With AFC Foe

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Josh Cribbs Reacts To Rival WR Hyping Up Atmosphere In Cleveland

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Analyst Sees 'No Other Choice' Than To Draft 1 Position At No. 54

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

David Njoku Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Travis Kelce

1 day ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Potential Browns OT Target Expected To Go Earlier Than Anticipated

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Met With Intriguing LB Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Notes Wild Stat About Browns' Offense In 2023

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Reportedly Spending Time Scouting Key Position

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Insider Notes Positive Mindset For 1 Backup

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Insider Shares Intriguing Mock Draft Results

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Analyst Names 3 TE Prospects To Complement David Njoku

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why There's No 'Rush' To Name Play-Caller

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Teases Legendary QB As Browns' 'Plan B'

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston's Fishing Boat Video Is Going Viral

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Browns Insider Sends A Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names Two OL Prospects Browns Could Target

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Putting In Offseason Work With New Receivers

3 days ago

cleveland browns draft

NFL Draft Analyst Identifies 3 Safeties Browns Should Draft

3 days ago

Browns Nation