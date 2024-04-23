Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Gives Back With New Foundation

By
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski might hail from Philadelphia, but the Browns head coach has adopted Cleveland as his own.

That’s evident as the two-time head coach announced the launch of a new foundation to benefit children in Cleveland and the surrounding area.

WEWS reporter Camryn Justice shared on Twitter Tuesday the news that Stefanski – along with his wife and kids – are creating a new organization to benefit underprivileged children in Northeast Ohio.

The new foundation will be called The Keepers Foundation, a name the family agreed upon due to its Biblical meaning.

“It means looking out for somebody else,” Stefanski said the “keeper” term used in the organization’s title.

Stefanski took his cue from Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

The organization has already announced its first events to give back to the community and raise funds.

On June 6, The Keepers Foundation will host a flag football tournament at Cleveland Browns Stadium called “Under the Lights with Coach Stefanski & Friends.”

The second event the organization will host the following week is dubbed “Night Out by the Lake with Coach Stefanski & Friends” and features an auction to raise money for the foundation.

Stefanski said one aim of the organization was also to show his younger children how blessed they have been by helping other children less fortunate than themselves get opportunities they would not otherwise.

“And that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do with this foundation is look out for the people that need us to look out for them the most,” Stefanski explained.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation