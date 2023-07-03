Analyst Names 3 Top Trade Candidates For Browns Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear that they intend to compete right now.

Otherwise, they wouldn’t have made some of the big-time moves they made in the offseason, and it’s more than evident that they believe in Deshaun Watson’s ability to get them over the hump once and for all.

𝟳𝟬 days left til these two start cooking up pancakes again 👨‍🍳🥞 pic.twitter.com/85XSvJ1cM8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 2, 2023

And while another blockbuster trade doesn’t seem likely right now, Jake Rill of Bleacher Report still points out three players that could/should be on their way out ahead of training camp.

At No. 1, Rill talks about WR Anthony Schwartz, who might as well be the odd man out with the Browns’ new-found depth at the wide receiver position.

Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones will most likely carry the load offensively, while Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Marquise Goodwin will also play a role in the passing game.

With that in mind, letting go of their 22-year-old third-round pick makes sense, as he has shown glimpses of great potential and could be worth a draft pick.

Then, he talks about TE Harrison Bryant, who might also find it tough to get snaps in the upcoming campaign, as he’s behind both David Njoku and Jordan Akins.

He’s been with the team for three seasons, scoring seven touchdowns.

He’s just 25 years old and has an impressive build for a player in his position, so other teams could look to make a run at him.

Last but not least, Rill addresses DT Jordan Elliott’s situation, granted that he might as well be the most valuable player on this list.

He started all 17 games for the Browns last season, but now that they’ve added Dalvin Tomlinson, he might not get the same opportunity going forward.

Elliott will have to compete with Maurice Hurst, Perrion Winfrey, and rookie Siaki Ika, who has the highest upside of all.