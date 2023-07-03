PFF Reveals 1 Free Agent The Browns Should Sign

The Cleveland Browns should be considered one of the biggest winners of the offseason.

Even though some are still hesitant to give this team “dark-horse” status, they’re objectively better on both sides of the field as things stand right now, at least on paper.

Nonetheless, even great things could be better.

With that in mind, PFF recently suggested the Browns should make a run at LB Myles Jack.

What move does your team need to make before training camp?https://t.co/YwSnHnMOCs — PFF (@PFF) July 3, 2023

They argue that even though GM Andrew Berry already addressed the team’s need for another edge rusher by trading for Za’Darius Smith, they still need to add another off-ball linebacker, as Anthony Walker is coming off a major injury.

Jack, they argue, would bolster the interior of the Browns’ defense at all three levels, as he has posted a missed tackle rate below 10% in three consecutive seasons.

They also point out the fact that he’s just 28 years old, adding that his 76 defensive stops against the run in the past three seasons rank 12th among all players for his position.

The Browns struggled mightily against the run last season, and while they should be much better with Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator and with all the moves they’ve made, one can never have enough depth in this league.

Jack shouldn’t demand a steep salary, and getting him on board would be consistent with the team’s recent emphasis on bolstering the defensive side of the field.

For now, however, there are no indications or signs of any sort of interest in the UCLA product.