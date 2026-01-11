Two Browns Players Fined For Week 18 Actions

All the focus in Cleveland since the season ended has been on the coaching search, as Kevin Stefanski was canned last Monday following an up-and-down six-year run that was among the most successful tenures of any coach in Browns history. Despite ending the playoff victory drought, Stefanski’s Browns went 8-26 over the past two seasons, and it was ultimately time to bring a new voice into the locker room.

The exciting Week 18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals may not have saved Stefanski’s job, but it did send the team into the offseason with a bit of momentum on a two-game winning streak over a pair of division rivals. As fun as Week 18 was, it was reportedly costly for a pair of defenders.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Sam Webb were fined for obscene gestures in the Bengals game. Bush’s wallet is now $10,000 lighter, while Webb is out $6,111.

#Browns LB Devin Bush was fined $10,000 and CB Sam Webb $6,111 by the #NFL for obscene gestures after their returns for TDs in the victory over the #Bengals. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 10, 2026

These fines won’t break the bank, but they’ll eat into Bush and Webb’s budgets as they begin their offseason. Hopefully, they can move on and enjoy their time off without being too upset over the fines, and hopefully, they’ve gotten all the obscene gestures out of their systems.

Bush earned his fine on his 97-yard pick-six in the Bengals game and had a career year in his second season with the Browns. He stuffed the stat sheet with career highs in tackles (125), interceptions (three, with two returned for touchdowns), pass deflections (eight), forced fumbles (two), and sacks (two), which is sensational production for a guy on a one-year, $3.25 million deal.

Bush shouldn’t be too worried about the fine, because the year he had should help him cash in big in free agency this offseason. If the Browns want to keep him, it will likely cost quite a bit more than $3.25 million.

Webb will be hitting free agency as well following his one-year deal, and it would be surprising to see the Browns retain him after an injury-riddled campaign.

