Analyst Names Potential Steal For Browns In Draft

The Cleveland Browns aren’t reportedly looking to improve their defense through the NFL draft. Defense was one of the things they were doing well last season, so they probably don’t see a huge reason to toy with it more than they already have.

However, if a potential steal made himself available for an affordable draft pick, the Browns might consider it. Speaking on Honor The Land, Max Loeb claimed that Florida defensive line prospect Caleb Banks could be a great addition to Cleveland.

However, Loeb did note that Banks has a history of injuries, which is obviously a big concern.

He has his issues and isn’t a sure thing, but if he’s available toward the end of the first round, Loeb believes the Browns should at least consider him.

“If he was healthy and did not break his foot, he might be a top-ten pick. He’s six-six, three-something, moves like a defensive end but is a defensive tackle. That is a guy I think could slip to the end of the first,” Loeb said.

Could Caleb Banks be a late first round steal? #DawgPound@loebsleads sees potential in the top 10 talent with injuries. pic.twitter.com/klM2Iop5yz — Honor The Land (@honortheland) March 20, 2026

Any time a review of a player begins with a list of injuries, that is worthy of a pause. The Browns have had a ton of problems with physical mishaps recently, and they likely don’t want to spend a draft pick on someone who is going to get hurt. Banks did well during his time with Florida, and he certainly moves across the field with speed and force, but the amount of time he missed can’t be ignored.

He recently met with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the team was allegedly impressed by Banks. However, he then hurt himself again, suffering a broken foot the night before a workout at the NFL Combine.

Despite that, he is still creating some buzz before next month’s draft.

During his three seasons with the University of Florida, Banks earned 5.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. The numbers were noteworthy but not amazing, although his physical strength and speed have earned high marks.

The Browns will be doing their due diligence and will likely be looking at nearly every player in the draft. And although they likely won’t be targeting defensive players, they might change their minds if the right fit presents itself.

However, Banks’ problems with injuries might be too big a hurdle for Cleveland.

NEXT:

Zion Johnson Opens Up About His Position Along OL