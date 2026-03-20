Zion Johnson Opens Up About His Position Along OL

When the Cleveland Browns made a move to improve their offensive line by signing Zion Johnson, a lot of fans were excited about the news. But even with that excitement, some people had questions.

One of the biggest was this: Which role will Johnson play in Cleveland? Throughout his career, he has performed as a left guard and right guard. The Browns haven’t definitively said the position he’ll take with the Browns.

Chatting with ESPN Cleveland, Johnson didn’t deliver a big revelation about his designation, but he did explain that he’s willing to do literally anything that his team needs.

“Honestly, whatever is required of me, whether left or right, I’m willing to do it all. I’m prepared for whatever the team requires,” Johnson said.

"Whether left or right, I'm willing to do it all," – new Browns G Zion Johnson on where he will line up on the OL. pic.twitter.com/a04CSCHWFU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 20, 2026

Johnson is enthusiastic about helping his new squad, which is undoubtedly a good sign. The question posed by Tony Grossi and the answer provided by Johnson suggest that this is a topic being talked about throughout the Browns organization.

Versatility is a huge advantage for NFL players, and Johnson is coming to the team with plenty of it. That is great news, especially for a team adamant about improving its offense.

That versatility might be one of the reasons why the Browns gave Johnson a healthy deal. They agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million contract. Some analysts felt that was an overpay, but if Johnson is truly able to fit into any slot the Browns have, he could be well worth every penny.

Most fans understand that the Browns don’t have an answer about Johnson’s role right now, considering he was just signed and there are plenty of months left in the offseason, with more roster moves potentially on the horizon.

However, some clarity would be appreciated soon.

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