Analyst Warns Browns Against Drafting Rumored Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are facing an interesting dilemma heading toward the 2026 NFL Draft. They need a quarterback, but there isn’t going to be one worthy of taking with the No. 6 overall pick.

Yet, because the Browns also have so many other needs on offense, they might have to pass on the best player available when they make that selection. If safety Caleb Downs is there when it’s time for that choice, Cleveland may have to leave him alone.

Analyst Bruce Drennan is warning the Browns against drafting the Ohio State playmaker because it’s a move they just can’t afford to make.

“[Caleb Downs is] a tremendous talent out of Ohio State. There’s no question about it, but you’ve got to address your own needs. Our offense is a joke. It’s a total joke. You’ve got to be able to score. I’d have to be critical of the Browns if they did that, even though Downs is a fabulous athlete and would make our defense even better, but that’s not our problem,” Drennan said.

Should the Browns pass on O-line and WR and select Caleb Downs?? #DawgPound "I'd have to be critical of the Browns if they did that." presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/UCxs9le8gJ pic.twitter.com/7kzT0hlY51 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 24, 2026

Downs is arguably one of the best players in this class, regardless of position. The Athletic has him as the No. 4 prospect in its consensus top 100 rankings, and the most recent mock draft by Mel Kiper Jr. has Downs going No. 2 overall to the New York Jets.

The Browns are thought to be targeting a wide receiver or offensive tackle with the first of their two first-round selections. Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate and Utah tackle Spencer Fano are being mentioned as the most likely choices if they do go that route.

However, Downs may be too enticing to pass up, even though it is rare for a safety to be a top 10 pick in any NFL Draft. The last time one was chosen as high as No. 6 was in 2017, when Jamal Adams was selected by the Jets.

The Browns could turn the situation to their advantage by trading with a team that has a singular interest in Downs and acquiring more draft capital. The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a possible partner in this scenario, with the Browns winding up with three first-round picks in this year’s draft. Cleveland can also trade down to acquire an additional first-round choice in the 2027 NFL Draft, when there are more top-tier quarterbacks expected to be available.

So, even if Downs does not pay off for the Browns directly, they can use his draft status to help them in other ways.

