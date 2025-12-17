Analyst Notes One Big Area That Shedeur Sanders Has To Improve

The Cleveland Browns will continue to roll with Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Barring injury or a disaster, he’ll continue learning in the final three games of the season.

That will give him a prime opportunity to show whether he’s got what it takes to be this team’s signal caller for next year as well. And while he showed steady signs of improvement in his first couple of games, he struggled tremendously in the road loss to the Chicago Bears.

As pointed out by NFL analyst Chris Malumphy on X, he has to be much more accurate, especially in passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage:

“One area that Browns Shedeur Sanders needs to work on is his passes behind the line of scrimmage (screens, etc. where air_yards are >=0). Of the 49 passers who’ve attempted 10+ such passes, Sanders ranks 42th in completion % with 33-22, 66.7%. Over 1/3 of the qualifiers are +80%,” Malumphy posted on X.

Of course, it’s never wise to count out a quarterback after just a handful of starts. However, the eye test and the tape suggest that Sanders hasn’t been nearly as good as one might tell by the box score.

It’s just a matter of development and cleaning things up.

That’s only going to happen with more playing time and reps, and it’s all a part of the learning process for young quarterbacks.

