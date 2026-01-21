Analyst Proposes Intriguing Coaching Lineup For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have multiple options when it comes to their next head coach. In fact, there are so many candidates that some fans wish the Browns could somehow hire all of them at the same time. Although that’s impossible, there is a way for Cleveland to bring multiple contenders to the team.

Writing on social media, Earl Mauldin contemplated a situation where the Browns hired two promising prospects: Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as head coach and Atlanta Falcons’ Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator, while Jim Schwartz remains as defensive coordinator.

“Can Browns fans get with this? HC: Nate Scheelhaase, OC: Zac Robinson, DC: Jim Schwartz,” Mauldin posted on X.

Can #Browns fans get with this? HC: Nate Scheelhaase

OC: Zac Robinson

These three stars could come together to help the Browns get in much better shape next season, but the chances of this happening are fairly slim.

Scheelhaase has been a name to watch since the start of the offseason, partly because he has been doing such great work during his time with the Rams. He is seen as someone who could bolster the Browns’ offensive game, which might be the team’s biggest goal for next season.

The same is true for Robinson, who has already made an impact on Atlanta’s offense. To make things even better, Robinson has served as an assistant QB coach, which means he could help Cleveland address its quarterback problem.

As for Schwartz, he is a known commodity by the Browns, and they would love to keep him on board next year. He is currently in contention for the main job as head coach, but even if he doesn’t secure that position, Cleveland has made no secret of its desire for him to remain in the defensive coordinator role.

However, that is easier said than done, because if Scheelhaase or anyone else becomes head coach, they could try to part ways with Schwartz to get their own coaching staff. The idea of these three men working together makes most Browns fans happy, but it may be just a pipe dream.

However, just one of them could be exactly what the team needs.

