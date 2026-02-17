Analyst Questions Browns’ Potential Offseason QB Moves

The Cleveland Browns are being linked to almost every possible quarterback solution that could be available this offseason. That’s what happens when you have been searching for a franchise QB for decades.

Unfortunately, this year’s QB market doesn’t look to have a potential solution to that problem. The 2026 NFL Draft has only one top prospect, and the veterans who may be available do not seem like game-changers.

That is why analyst Jack O’Rourke is questioning the Browns’ potential offseason moves, specifically being linked to LSU prospect Grant Nussmeier early in the draft, or signing Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis as an expensive free agent.

“You’re seeing Nussmeier fly up into the second round to the Browns. Why would you do that? Why would you bring in Malik Willis for way more money than he’s made in his whole entire career? There’s no reason to do these things,” O’Rourke said.

This entire conversation could be different if the Browns were somehow able to part with Deshaun Watson. However, due to his burdensome contract and its salary cap ramifications, Cleveland is stuck with the disappointing albatross for at least one more season.

As it stands right now, Todd Monken has to choose between Watson and second-year players Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job. The new head coach did not commit to anyone when asked about the situation at his first press conference, perhaps because he was hoping for someone better down the line.

Nussmeier is an interesting case and could become a valuable option if he slips into the later rounds of the draft. He was considered to be one of the top QB prospects in the class before the season started, but a poor campaign for LSU lowered his stock considerably. However, he reportedly had a standout performance at the Senior Bowl, where he was the game’s MVP, so perhaps he can make an even greater impression at the NFL Scouting Combine and prove worthy of a draft pick.

Willis, on the other hand, is seen as the top free agent QB available this offseason, despite the fact that he has started only six NFL games over his four seasons. He will generate plenty of interest, though, which could make him too expensive for Cleveland to consider.

The Browns might be best served trying to develop Sanders into a viable starter, and if that fails, resume their search next year.

