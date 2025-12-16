Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Analyst Raises Alarming Concern About Browns Defense

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns used to hang their hat on their defensive prowess. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case over the past couple of weeks.

Jim Schwartz’s defense has been much more vulnerable lately. In fact, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes they’re in a ‘rapid decline.’

In his latest column, he pointed out his concerns about this unit:

“The Cleveland Browns defense is on a rapid decline. Over the last three weeks, they’ve allowed 88 points, at least 26 in each of those games,” Moton wrote.

That should be a clear concern. Then again, context matters.

The offense can’t seem to get anything going, and with the season already out of playoff contention, motivation may not necessarily be at its highest. This unit has already shown its dominant ways, and they should be just fine.

Nevertheless, we’ve seen teams collapse and do some inexplicable things at this point in the campaign every single year. That’s just the way this business goes, and that’s not going to change for as long as the NFL continues to reward losing with a high draft selection.

There are more questions than answers about this team as they enter the 2026 offseason. The special teams unit needs to be better, and the offense has probably been the worst in the Kevin Stefanski era, which is a lot to say.

The defense, however, is in capable hands, and they should be better than they’ve been in recent weeks.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Worrisome Stats About Shedeur Sanders
Browns Nation