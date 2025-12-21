Analyst Raises Doubt About Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of Bills Game

The 3-11 Cleveland Browns have a brutal matchup in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, who are looking to extend their win streak to four games and keep pace with the New England Patriots in the AFC East race. Cleveland is looking to rebound from an embarrassing 31-3 loss at the Chicago Bears last week and generate some positive momentum to carry into the offseason.

An upset over the Bills would easily represent Cleveland’s most impressive win of the year, and for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it could be the statement he needs to convince the front office that he should be the starter in 2026. Coming off the worst start of his young career, where he threw three picks against the Bears, it’s time for him to deliver a performance emblematic of a true franchise QB.

Adam Gerstenhaber of ‘the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’ isn’t sure he has it in him.

During a recent episode, he stated that he believes he has a couple of good plays in him, as he did against the Bears, but ultimately doesn’t see a path to a strong performance and a Browns victory.

“I just don’t see a scenario where he plays that good of game. I just think it’s a tough situation and he’s got enough flaws in his game right now, as most young quarterbacks would at this point in his career, that it’s going to be hard.”

Sanders has made four starts so far and has delivered two strong performances against two of the worst teams in the league and two poor performances against two NFC contenders. He’ll have a couple more opportunities this season to deliver a solid showing against a good team; otherwise, this front office could once again be looking for another QB in the offseason.

A lot of focus is going to be on whether Myles Garrett can get the 1.5 sacks needed to break the single-season sack record, but there will be plenty of eyes on Sanders as well.

If he can even get into a bit of a shootout and keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills, it would establish a lot of goodwill with this fan base.

