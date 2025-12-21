Browns Fans Were Saying The Same Thing After NFL Coach Was Fired Saturday

The Cleveland Browns are 3-11 heading into a brutal matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 and are staring down the barrel of going 3-14 for a second consecutive season. With a record that poor, there are obviously a number of issues that desperately need fixing this offseason, but those are conversations for another day.

Among those issues is the special teams performance, which has been a point of frustration over the past few seasons. The offense has been so putrid that it has overshadowed how much of a weak spot special teams has been, but fans didn’t pull any punches when discussing this topic earlier in the week.

After the Los Angeles Rams blew their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in one of the games of the year, they quickly fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after the loss.

Blackburn’s firing inspired many Browns fans to join in on the conversation and wonder why Bubba Ventrone hasn’t been axed from the same role with Cleveland.

A special teams coordinator from a winning team got fired before Bubba Ventrone did Get me out of this hell pic.twitter.com/FUmSaNBSri — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 20, 2025

“#Browns have had the worst special teams the last 2 years, yet, Ventrone not fired. Guess it’s Deshaun’s fault,” one fan wrote.

“One play, special teams coordinator gone. #Browns comedy of ST errors all year, Ventrone still has a job. Zero accountability in the Browns organization,” another commented.

“meanwhile, in Cleveland, Bubba Ventrone is relaxing and kicking his feet up,” another fan said.

Cleveland’s special teams’ unit has been a liability all season, as there have been a number of significant errors in the return game and a failure to make good decisions. The Browns have the second-worst yards per kick return in the NFL at 23.4, with a measly 34-yard return being their best of the year.

A few weeks back, the New York Jets ran a kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown and ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown against the Browns, both in the first quarter. Kalif Raymond of the Detroit Lions ran a punt back for a 65-yard TD earlier in the season against Cleveland.

The bright spots of Cleveland’s special teams unit have been the kicker and punter, Andre Szmyt and Corey Bojorquez, but the coverage team has been putting the team in unenviable spots all season.

It’s absolutely an issue that needs to be solved this offseason.

