Analyst Raises Eyebrows With Take On Browns Pro Bowler

When the New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, it meant that QB Drake Maye wasn’t going to be able to attend the Pro Bowl. The NFL needed to find a replacement for him, and much to the surprise of Cleveland Browns fans, the honor went to Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders’ rookie season was filled with some ups and downs, but with how many quarterbacks there are in the AFC, it was surprising to see him get the nod. The Browns are currently in the middle of their head coaching search, and they’re also trying to figure out what they’re going to do at QB next season.

Some have indicated that reaching the Pro Bowl might be a good sign that Sanders’ future is more cemented with the team, but analyst Lance Reisland cautioned this in a recent appearance on 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“This doesn’t help him. He’s a guy that made really good impact. I thought he made really good improvement. But, this doesn’t help him…Just let him kind of grow into the position,” Reisland said.

In Reisland’s eyes, a Pro Bowl nod doesn’t do anything for Sanders’ career, as he has yet to prove that he can be a full-time starter in this league. He would still like to see Sanders develop more as a passer and decision-maker, hoping he can turn into something greater than anyone could have imagined.

This team is going to make a lot of tough decisions over the next few months, including in April’s draft. The Browns are armed with two first-round picks, and if they’re not sure about Sanders or the other quarterbacks on their roster, they could make a splash and take a swing at QB.

Regardless of what decision they make at quarterback, their new head coach and OC will have their work cut out for them, given the current state of the team. The Browns have only won eight games over the past two seasons, so they have plenty to do if they want to be competitive in this league.

