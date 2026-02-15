Analyst Says Browns Could Find Steal In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns are approaching the 2026 NFL Draft with a glaring need for an offensive lineman. Yet that doesn’t mean they have to take one in the first round.

They could address other positions, such as wide receiver, with the No. 6 or No. 24 selection, and wait to add a lineman. Or, better yet, they can double up on the position with an early choice and another in the later rounds.

The Browns will have plenty of options to bolster that area throughout the draft, and analyst Matt Wilson is warning fans not to sleep on tackle prospect Austin Barber of Florida.

“I’ve been saying it for over a year now, and I’ll continue to say it. Florida’s Austin Barber is my favorite OT in the 2026 class and continues to be a top-3 OT for me. The fact that he’s being completely ignored right now is insane,” Wilson wrote on X.

Barber could be an ideal selection for the Browns in the third round, where they hold the No. 70 overall pick. He is the No. 86 overall prospect in The Athletic’s rankings of the top 100 in this year’s draft.

At 6-foot-6, 314 pounds, Barber could be very appealing to the Browns, because even though he played left tackle in college, he could move to guard in the NFL. Cleveland may be facing a significant rebuild of its offensive line this offseason, with Joel Bitonio possibly about to retire, and Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin set to become free agents.

Austin Barber might have the cleanest run blocking tape in this class. Consistently generates good push.

Latches on well.

Hand placement is top notch.

Feet are constantly moving. pic.twitter.com/EuNmKEMcFI — Newt Westen (@NFLDraft_Westen) December 30, 2025

That is why the Browns are thought to be eyeing a tackle with the No. 6 overall selection. Spencer Fano of Utah and Francis Mauigoa of Miami could be the targets there, though Kaydn Proctor of Alabama has been mentioned as a potential choice as well.

The Browns could opt for a wide receiver, either Carnell Tate of Ohio State or Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State. Cleveland also could make a surprise move and add Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to its already vaunted defense.

Whatever the Browns do at No. 6, which could include trading down, will determine how the rest of their draft plays out. With 10 picks in total, they have plenty of capital to address multiple needs.

If they do make Barber one of those selections, they’ll do so hoping he will be a fixture on the line for years to come.

