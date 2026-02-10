Joel Bitonio Could Soon Make Big Career Decision

The NFL offseason for player movement doesn’t officially begin until next month, but some important decisions have to be made before then. The Cleveland Browns are facing an important upcoming date regarding one of their key offensive linemen.

Joel Bitonio ended the 2025 season with the possibility that it was his last in the NFL. The 12-year veteran admitted that he was thinking about retirement, and he now must take the first step toward determining his possible future.

Bitonio could make a big career decision soon, with his contract about to expire and the Browns needing to know what he wants to do.

“As we fully shift into offseason mode, it’s worth noting that Joel Bitonio’s contract also voids on Feb. 16. Bitonio is mulling retirement, as he did last season, and acknowledged he would probably have to inform the Browns of his plans soon so the team can plan accordingly,” Daniel Oyefusi posted on X.

Bitonio was asked about his potential retirement following Cleveland’s final game of the season. At the time, he did not commit to a decision one way or the other, saying he’d take some time to decide.

The guard also expressed his disappointment that head coach Kevin Stefanski was fired, having played six seasons for him. It is unknown whether new head coach Todd Monken has discussed Bitonio’s future and potential role.

However, this upcoming deadline could force a decision by either side soon. As the longest-tenured current player on the Browns roster, he would leave a void not only on the field but also in the locker room.

The 34-year-old has started every one of the 178 games he has played for the Browns, and he has missed just two games over the past nine seasons. He is a two-time All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

Monken and new offensive line coach George Warhop will face a daunting task regardless of whether Bitonio stays or goes. It’s possible that three other Browns offensive linemen – Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Jack Conklin – will become free agents, which would force a total rebuild in the new staff’s first season.

The first part of that equation involving Bitonio should become clear shortly, and the Browns can then move forward from there.

