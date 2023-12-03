Analyst Says Browns Could Try To Claim Notable Safety From Waivers

Injuries have notably affected the Cleveland Browns offense, with four opening-day starters sidelined, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had to shift his alignment last week due to some missing bodies.

Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) and safety Rodney McLeod (bicep) missed the Broncos game.

Two rookie UDFAs and former UDFA A.J. Green manned the sidelines behind Cleveland’s starting secondary.

That’s why OBR cap specialist and analyst Jack Duffin thinks the Browns will try to claim Adrian Amos off waivers (via Jack Duffin on Twitter).

I’m confident the #Browns will submit a waiver claim for Amos. Their strength has been six DBs that Schwartz loves, losing McLeod & Ward has really limited them. Lead to them playing 0.5 LBs extra per snap last game https://t.co/h9sjMzdUJ6 — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) December 3, 2023

Amos and the New York Jets “mutually agreed” to part ways earlier this week.

The former Bears and Packers safety landed with the Jets on the recommendation of Aaron Rodgers, but his playing time was limited behind a pack of young, talented defensive backs.

New York activated a pair of players off injured reserve, including Pro Bowl special teamer and corner Justin Hardee.

That was going to cost the ninth-year veteran Amos even more snaps.

Amos has been effective when on the field this season, with 23 tackles in his extremely limited playing time.

There could be several teams with injury issues at the safety position vying for his services, and unlike other veterans recently cut, his low salary does not make it likely he’ll clear waivers.

Cleveland recently signed another veteran safety, Duron Harmon, to their practice squad, but he was not active last week and was not called up for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Cornerback A.J. Green is on the sideline again for Sunday to give some depth to the secondary.