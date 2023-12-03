Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Could Try To Claim Notable Safety From Waivers

Analyst Says Browns Could Try To Claim Notable Safety From Waivers

By

Former New York Jets safety Adrian Amos
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

 

Injuries have notably affected the Cleveland Browns offense, with four opening-day starters sidelined, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had to shift his alignment last week due to some missing bodies.

Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) and safety Rodney McLeod (bicep) missed the Broncos game.

Two rookie UDFAs and former UDFA A.J. Green manned the sidelines behind Cleveland’s starting secondary.

That’s why OBR cap specialist and analyst Jack Duffin thinks the Browns will try to claim Adrian Amos off waivers (via Jack Duffin on Twitter).

Amos and the New York Jets “mutually agreed” to part ways earlier this week.

The former Bears and Packers safety landed with the Jets on the recommendation of Aaron Rodgers, but his playing time was limited behind a pack of young, talented defensive backs.

New York activated a pair of players off injured reserve, including Pro Bowl special teamer and corner Justin Hardee.

That was going to cost the ninth-year veteran Amos even more snaps.

Amos has been effective when on the field this season, with 23 tackles in his extremely limited playing time.

There could be several teams with injury issues at the safety position vying for his services, and unlike other veterans recently cut, his low salary does not make it likely he’ll clear waivers.

Cleveland recently signed another veteran safety, Duron Harmon, to their practice squad, but he was not active last week and was not called up for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Cornerback A.J. Green is on the sideline again for Sunday to give some depth to the secondary.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Fans look on during the first half of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 13 Game Prediction: Browns At Rams

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Unique Explanation To His Fast Recovery

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Will Set A QB Record With Joe Flacco Starting Sunday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Analyst Says Browns Will Miss A Cornerback More Than Garrett

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares Details About His Burn Story For The First Time

2 days ago

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Rams Star Shows Respect To Browns Top Assistant Coach

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Has Unique Description For Joe Flacco's Throws

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Browns WR Shares Excitement About Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns QB Saga Could Take Another Turn On Sunday

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End Long Drought With Win Against The Rams

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Nick Wright Places Browns Star Atop His MVP Pyramid

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares His Thoughts On Matthew Stafford

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

NBA Legend Paid A Visit To Browns Before Practice

3 days ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Former NFL Player Gives Big Reason Why Browns Signed Joe Flacco

3 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Analyst Highlights 1 Advantage Joe Flacco Will Give Browns

3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Native Tries To Recruit Travis Kelce To Play For Browns

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls plays in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Kevin Stefanski Confirms QB Plans For Rams Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans React To Today's Myles Garrett News

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Insider Shares Troubling Update On Myles Garrett

4 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Reporter Has Joe Flacco Suggestion For Rams Game

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Receives Unique Pro Football HOF Honor

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Made Multiple Roster Moves Tuesday

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns D-Line Celebrated A Rookie Tradition In Expensive Way

4 days ago

Week 13 Game Prediction: Browns At Rams

No more pages to load