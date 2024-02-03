Browns Nation

David Njoku Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It’s the weekend before the Super Bowl, which can mean only one thing in the NFL world – it’s Pro Bowl Weekend!

This Pro Bowl weekend is extra special for several members of the Cleveland Browns, including David Njoku.

Njoku was selected to his first Pro Bowl this year and is taking part in the second-ever revamped Pro Bowl games.

In addition to turning heads on the field this year and weekend, Njoku is also turning heads on social media, thanks to a recent Tweet (via Chief David Njoku on Twitter.)

Njoku’s tweet has the Twitter-verse all astir as they are trying to figure out who he is talking about or what situation it is regarding.

It also isn’t clear whether or not the grown man who is outwardly hating is hating on Njoku, a fellow teammate, or another NFL player.

While most people seem confused and uncertain as to what Njoku is referring to, others seem to know his train of thought.

According to these tweets, Njoku’s comments could be directed towards the media, but we’ll be left to speculate.

That is, of course, unless Njoku has a follow-up tweet that makes things a little more clear.

At any rate, if Njoku continues to be the man we know him to be, he’s not going to let anyone else’s hate get in his way this weekend or in the years to come.

Njoku had the best season of his career and was as deserving as any tight end in football to be named to the Pro Bowl this year, no matter what anyone else might say.

