Analyst Says Browns Should Consider Surprising Option At No. 6

As the NFL draft gets closer, the Cleveland Browns are going to hear a slew of suggestions from fans, experts, and analysts about which rookie they should take with their No. 6 pick.

We have already heard names like Carnell Tate, Monroe Freeling, and more. But now it’s time to add another to the mix. Writing on social media, Lance Reisland said the Browns should pay serious attention to running back Jeremiyah Love if he’s still available at No. 6.

Reisland knows that Quinshon Judkins did a great job during his rookie season, but he still believes there is room for Love on the roster.

“Let’s get the young man’s name right, if Jeremiyah Love is there at 6, he has to be in the conversation. This has nothing to do with Judkins, who was outstanding. You don’t win filling holes, you win with talent. Game-changers over needs. Just my opinion,” Reisland said.

Let’s get the young man’s name right, if Jeremiyah Love is there at 6, he has to be in the conversation. This has nothing to do with Judkins, who was outstanding. You don’t win filling holes, you win with talent. Game-changers over needs. Just my opinion. pic.twitter.com/2UqsOpVYrn — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 23, 2026

The Notre Dame RB is becoming one of the most intriguing names in the draft, and it feels like he’s going to be a top-five pick.

Love finished his year with 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He is considered an elite talent at the position. Yes, the Browns already have Judkins, and it is predicted that he will be fully healthy by the time the new season rolls around. But it will be interesting to see what the Browns do if he’s available at No.6.

The team will likely take someone like Tate or Freeling, but Love will be considered the best player available.

He could make a big difference for the Browns, but is Love truly the right player at the right time? The Browns would likely be better off trading the pick to a team that really wants him and getting more draft capital.

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