Analyst Says He Is Not Worried About Leadership With Browns This Season

For years, the Cleveland Browns have been somewhat directionless.

The team lacked some strong voices in the locker room, but that’s no longer the case.

HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry know their jobs could be on the line if they fail to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season, and they’ve gone to great lengths to make everybody feel that same sense of urgency.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi says that he’s not worried about the team’s leadership this season.

For starters, they signed a hard-headed veteran like Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, and he’s a guy that’ll tell it as it is and won’t mince his words to try and get the best out of every single one of his players.

Then, trading for a veteran star like Za’Darius Smith gave the team another strong presence in the locker room, an he looked quite excited about this new chapter of his career and made sure to let everyone know that they’re aiming for the top of the division.

But more than that, Deshaun Watson has taken it upon himself to prove that he’s a positive leader ever since he arrived in Ohio.

He’s taken his teammates on multiple trips and has hosted various workouts to develop chemistry and rapport with them, both on and off the field.

For the first time in years, it feels like the Browns finally have several leaders they can rely upon when things get tough, and one can never underestimate the value of leadership in this league.