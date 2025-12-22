Analyst Says One Potential Browns Draft Strategy Would Be ‘Foolish’

The Cleveland Browns are likely to have several options in the 2026 NFL Draft. With many areas to address, they will be well-armed to do so.

In addition to their own likely top-five selection, they also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick after a trade down in last year’s draft. The Browns could stay put with either selection, package them in an attempt to trade up, or move one to acquire even more capital.

With so many possible scenarios, fans and analysts have no shortage of opinions on what the Browns should do. One suggestion on social media said Cleveland should draft wide receiver Carnell Tate and an offensive lineman in the first round.

Analyst Jeff Lloyd gave that potential draft strategy a dismissive one-word response.

“Foolish,” Lloyd wrote on X.

According to Tankathon, the Browns could move up to the No. 2 overall selection, jumping over either the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders, who play each other in Week 17 with the No. 1 overall pick on the line. Though the Browns definitely need help at both positions, it would be rare for a wide receiver or offensive lineman to be taken that high.

Notably, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars used the No. 2 pick they acquired from the Browns to select Travis Hunter, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback. Cleveland may be much more likely to draft a quarterback with such a high pick as it looks to finally solve its woes at the position once and for all. Fernando Mendoza and possibly Dante Moore are the probable options should they go that route.

Then, it would make sense to either add a passing-game weapon or solidify the offensive line for that new QB with the later first-round choice.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Make Big Roster Changes