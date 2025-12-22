Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Make Big Roster Changes

The Cleveland Browns will have to decide which approach to take in the offseason: make minor adjustments or completely blow up the team and attempt a massive rebuild. Bruce Drennan knows which choice he would make.

Speaking on his show, he said the best option is clear for the Browns, and they need to “clean house” because the team’s strongest unit – its defense – is currently being wasted by the offense.

“I just say clean house. Rebuild everything because by the time you would build this offense back up, all the guys that are around this great defense will be older and past their prime, and then you’d have to rebuild them. It’s a real Catch-22 for the Cleveland Browns, unfortunately,” Drennan said.

Will the Browns' defense be heading towards the back nine by the time we figure out our offense? #DawgPound Bruce is worried that the timelines won't align. pic.twitter.com/8gFzFvCBmY — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) December 22, 2025

The Browns have a lot of great defensive players, including Myles Garrett, who is the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. Carson Schwesinger is another young defensive talent just coming into his own during his rookie season.

The defense in Cleveland has received rave reviews all season long, which is why Drennan thinks the front office needs to make moves now. If the Browns try to build up the offense, it might take some time to see it pay off.

And as time goes on, the defense in Cleveland will be at risk of getting older, getting hurt, or just losing the spark they currently have. Every NFL team has a window when the most success is possible.

The Browns need to make improvements to their offense, but they need to be the right ones because, before they know it, that window could be closing for their stellar defense.

NEXT:

Insider Raises Alarming Concern About Shedeur Sanders