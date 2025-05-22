Analyst Says Starting 1 Browns QB Would Be A ‘Waste Of Time’

The Cleveland Browns have more than enough options at quarterback right now.

Two of them, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, might have the highest upside.

Joe Flacco may be their best option to start in Week 1, given that he’s a proven veteran.

That may leave Kenny Pickett as the odd man out.

That’s how Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report seems to feel.

In his latest column, the analyst stated that giving Pickett extended opportunities would only be a waste of time, as he entered the NFL with major question marks and hasn’t done anything to ease those concerns in his first three seasons.

“Either the team moves forward with Flacco … or settle on one of the young, talented options and give them a real chance to lead the squad. That way, Cleveland can see what either can do, possibly inspire some hope and give the organization an actual bearing on which direction it needs to head next offseason,” Sobleski wrote. “Pickett getting a bulk of reps in the competition is a waste of time in Cleveland, because he’s never had the overall talent or physical tools to warrant a serious second look after being the top-drafted option in the worst QB class from the last 25 years.”

It’s hard to disagree with that assessment, as harsh as it may be.

Nevertheless, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry seem to be quite high on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft pick, which is why they made the trade to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Other than that, the Browns only reached out to Flacco once Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants, so he may never have been a big part of their plans.

They already know what Flacco brings to the table, and though he might give them the best chance to win right now, he’s not going to be a long-term option, and they can always go after another quarterback with either of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft if things don’t work out.

Talent-wise, Pickett might be at the bottom of the list, but the coaching staff seems to like him, so it’s hard to predict who’s going to get the nod.

