Analyst Sees Trouble For Browns In Final 3 Games

The Cleveland Browns stumbling through a forgettable 2025 NFL season was not entirely unexpected, as the team entered the year without a clear answer at quarterback and with lingering questions surrounding its overall offensive talent. The Browns went through multiple options at quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders being the most recent choice, but it has yet to yield any positive results.

The rest of their 2025 NFL Draft class looks promising, though, as players like Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Mason Graham look like keepers. With Myles Garrett also still wreaking havoc up front, Cleveland has a strong foundation to build around moving forward.

With nothing left to truly play for, the Browns would be better off losing their final three games in order to increase their odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Currently, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are tied for the worst record at 2-12, so Cleveland finds itself outside of the top three.

Unfortunately, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes the team will lose its final three games but not reap the benefits.

“Prediction: They finish 0-3, but ultimately it’s that wild Week 3 win over Green Bay that costs them the No. 1 pick,” Gagnon wrote.

The Browns’ defense largely carried them to the win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and while it was an impressive win, it might set the franchise back. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the upcoming draft class, so if Cleveland wants to draft him, they’ll likely need to trade up.

However, the Browns could also decide to kick the tires on a quarterback later in the draft and simply take the best player available.

Either way, Cleveland needs to come away with difference makers in the draft, or else they could be staring down another lost season.

