Insider Reveals Shocking Stat About Shedeur Sanders

Through the opening weeks of his NFL career, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has drawn plenty of attention, and not all of it has been positive. While the spotlight from the media was expected, the attention he is receiving from opposing defenses has been far more concerning.

Defenses around the league have made Sanders a clear point of emphasis, bringing steady pressure and hitting him early and often.

That constant punishment appears to be taking a toll, both on the offense and potentially on the rookie quarterback himself.

On the latest episode of Terry’s Talkin’, Cleveland.com columnist Terry Pluto highlighted just how serious the situation has become. Over the past two games alone, Sanders has absorbed an alarming number of hits, numbers that paint a troubling picture for the Browns’ offense and should raise real concern among fans.

“He’s been hit 28 times in the last two games. 28. That’s Tim Couch territory. That also is like, you better have your Blue Cross paid up… You can’t keep taking those shots. The Couch comparison should send shivers down the spine of any longtime Browns fan, recalling how the former No. 1 overall pick’s career was essentially ruined by taking too many hits behind a poor offensive line,” Pluto said.

Many analysts believe former Browns quarterback Tim Couch never reached his full potential because the team around him was not good enough. A shaky offensive line and a lack of stability forced him to absorb far too much punishment early in his career, and the long-term effects were impossible to overcome.

The Browns are now facing a similar crossroads with Shedeur Sanders, and it is one they cannot afford to mishandle.

If Cleveland truly views Sanders as part of its future, improving the offensive line around him must be a top priority this offseason.

