Analyst Shares Concerns About Key Browns Unit

Most of the news out of the Cleveland Browns preseason camp has been positive and hopeful.

But it doesn’t take much to make fans and pundits jump back on the worry wagon.

And ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo was riding front and center earlier today.

Rizzo thinks that Kevin Stefanski’s vaunted new offense is falling short of expectations, via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter.

.@TheRealTRizzo is starting to panic about the Browns offense. Are you concerned? pic.twitter.com/KQtoItgRYU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 16, 2023

So far it looks too much like Stefanski’s old offense and not something built to exploit Deshaun Watson’s talents.

While Rizzo concedes there is still time to ramp things up, he’s concerned time is running out.

In joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles, both defenses came out on top, especially the pass defenses.

Watson struggled in the pocket on 11-on-11s, with no deep passing game on display at all.

Major Parts Missing

Part of the Browns’ problems in Philly might have been affected by the absence of Elijah Moore.

Without Moore dancing around the formation, the offense stagnated.

Demetric Felton might be best equipped to mimic Moore’s repertoire, but he is exclusively in the running backs room.

Another big component is Cleveland’s continued lack of a true deep threat.

#Browns rookie WR Cedric Tillman makes an excellent leaping TD catch from Deshaun Watson in one-on-ones over #Eagles veteran CB Avonte Maddox pic.twitter.com/rUJGWN97Bz — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2023

Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of the season, Jaelon Darden is out, and Jakeem Grant is not at full speed.

Anthony Schwartz is getting every chance to make the team but still has issues holding onto the ball.

Even his best catch, a 60-yarder into the end zone, was nullified when officials ruled he was out of bounds.

Right now, David Njoku might be the Browns’ best deep threat, but that’s not enough to lessen Rizzo’s concerns.