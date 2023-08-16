Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joel Bitonio Accuses Eagles Of Taking ‘Cheap Shots’ During Joint Practices

Joel Bitonio Accuses Eagles Of Taking ‘Cheap Shots’ During Joint Practices

By

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Joint practices haven’t gone all that well for the Cleveland Browns.

Following some struggles with drops, now OG Joel Bitonio is accusing the Philadelphia Eagles of being way more intense than they need to be.

As reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Bitonio called out Eagles players for taking cheap shots at Deshaun Watson.

Bitonio claimed that the team needs to protect their quarterback, and stated that the Eagles made some questionable moves during practice.

Needless to say, despite the revamped defense, this Browns team will only go as far as Watson can take them.

The franchise made a huge financial commitment to the former Houston Texans star, signing him to a five-year, $230 million contract extension, not to mention all the assets they had to give up to get him.

Watson didn’t look like his former self in limited action last season, but that was expected as he had been away from the game for quite a long time for reasons we already know.

But now that he’ll be under center from Week 1, the Browns need to make sure nothing happens to their most important player, especially during practice.

Joint practices continue to give trouble every season, with brawls and fights constantly taking place and putting the players’ safety in jeopardy.

Maybe, it’s time the league finally reviews this and does something about it, as it doesn’t seem like things are going to change any time soon, especially in such a competitive environment like the football field.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns after a successful field goal in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cade York Shows Signs Of Improvement At Practice

3 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About Browns Dominating Eagles In 1 Area

22 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise About His Tandem With Elijah Moore

1 day ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Gets Candid On His Connection With Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Offers Explanation To Kevin Stefanski's Comments On Cade York

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Has Unclear Response To Latest Injury Scare

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analyst Clears the Air On Controversial Cade York Situation

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Shares Thoughts On Browns Bringing In Another Kicker

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb Gets Honest On RBs Importance To A Winning Team

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns warm up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Browns defeated the Bills 6-3 for Cleveland's first win of the season.

Eagles Reporter Disrespects Browns Ahead of Joint Practices

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Nick Chubb Opens Up on Returning From Gruesome Injury In College

2 days ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Reveals His Thoughts About Joint Practice With Eagles

3 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Stats Show Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is Having A Remarkable Preseason

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Make 2 New Signings Official

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On Cade York's Struggles

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Will Miss LB For The Entire 2023 Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Quarterback and former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel celebrates with the team after the Southwest Classic football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Texas A&M defeats Arkansas 35-28 in overtime.

Joe Thomas Reveals The Moment He Knew Johnny Manziel Would Fail With Browns

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Details Differences This Year for Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Previews Browns, Eagles Joint Practice

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to his teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Reacts After First Preseason Game

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly Worked Out 5 Players

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

ESPN Analyst Reveals Rankings For Browns Roster This Season

5 days ago

Analyst Previews Deshaun Watson's First Preseason Game

6 days ago

browns helmets

Fans React To Browns' New DT Signing

6 days ago

Cade York Shows Signs Of Improvement At Practice

No more pages to load