Analyst Suggests Surprising QB Move For Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns could find a new quarterback in the upcoming draft who is young, promising, and might develop into someone special. Or they could instead wait, knowing that someone better is coming next year or the year beyond.

If they do that, they will need to do something to improve their offense in the offseason. And according to Nick Shook, the Browns should think about picking up the phone and calling about 37-year-old Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.

“The two-year plan for me is find a bridge, find a veteran. Kirk Cousins has had a really good stretch in the last couple of games. He has familiarity with Kevin Stefanski. I actually thought the Browns would kick the tires on him this past offseason. I would expect them to pick up the phone, especially if Stefanski is still the coach of this team this offseason. Go get yourself a bridge quarterback, a veteran who could play well, and get yourself a bit of temporary stability,” Shook said.

Cousins has a relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski due to their time together with the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, there is no promise that Stefanski will be with the Browns next season, so perhaps his closeness with Cousins doesn’t matter.

Beyond that, Cousins might be attractive to the Browns because he could bring experience and skill and could keep the team in good shape until they find the quarterback of the future, someone who will lead the franchise for years to come.

The truth is that there are several QBs throughout the league who could fit this role, so if this is the road the Browns go down, they will have a few selections to choose from.

But this isn’t the first time Browns fans have heard rumors of Cousins coming to town, so the stories about him will continue to swirl.

