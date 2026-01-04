Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Sunday, January 4, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andre Szmyt’s Kick Meant More Than Just A Win On Sunday

Andre Szmyt’s Kick Meant More Than Just A Win On Sunday

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Andre Szmyt’s Kick Meant More Than Just A Win On Sunday
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns closed out their season with a moment that felt bigger than the standings. In a year filled with frustration, inconsistency, and many losses, one kick provided a reminder of why players keep fighting even when the bigger picture looks bleak.

That moment belonged to Andre Szmyt.

After drilling the game-winning field goal to beat the Bengals 20-18 on Sunday, Szmyt reflected on the long road that brought him to this point and what the season taught him.

“I think I learned to trust myself and that I’m meant to be here. Going back to college and getting that opportunity, I knew I could play in the NFL. Believing that — and spending three years as a free agent, bouncing around workouts and the UFL — I stayed true to myself and trusted myself. I think that’s the biggest thing I learned,” Szmyt said.

Szmyt’s journey has been anything but easy. Time away from the league, uncertainty about opportunities, and the grind of proving yourself repeatedly can break players. Instead, it made him better.

This season tested that resolve early. There were struggles. There were questions.  Especially after his kicks were the difference in the Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Sunday’s kick was the payoff to all of Szmyt’s hard work. Moments like this matter heading into the offseason.

The Browns have major decisions looming at several positions. But kicker doesn’t appear to be one of them.  And after so many offseasons of major questions at the position, it is a relief.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Reporter's Question After Win Over Bengals
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation