Andre Szmyt’s Kick Meant More Than Just A Win On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns closed out their season with a moment that felt bigger than the standings. In a year filled with frustration, inconsistency, and many losses, one kick provided a reminder of why players keep fighting even when the bigger picture looks bleak.

That moment belonged to Andre Szmyt.

After drilling the game-winning field goal to beat the Bengals 20-18 on Sunday, Szmyt reflected on the long road that brought him to this point and what the season taught him.

“I think I learned to trust myself and that I’m meant to be here. Going back to college and getting that opportunity, I knew I could play in the NFL. Believing that — and spending three years as a free agent, bouncing around workouts and the UFL — I stayed true to myself and trusted myself. I think that’s the biggest thing I learned,” Szmyt said.

Browns K Andre Szmyt on what he’s learned this season. pic.twitter.com/S0CLOLh0XV — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 4, 2026

Szmyt’s journey has been anything but easy. Time away from the league, uncertainty about opportunities, and the grind of proving yourself repeatedly can break players. Instead, it made him better.

This season tested that resolve early. There were struggles. There were questions. Especially after his kicks were the difference in the Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Sunday’s kick was the payoff to all of Szmyt’s hard work. Moments like this matter heading into the offseason.

The Browns have major decisions looming at several positions. But kicker doesn’t appear to be one of them. And after so many offseasons of major questions at the position, it is a relief.

