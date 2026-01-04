Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Reporter’s Question After Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns closed their season with a hard-fought win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the conversation surrounding the team did not stop at the final whistle. Instead, attention quickly shifted to what comes next and whether the man on the sideline will be part of it.

Kevin Stefanski made it clear he was not interested in addressing that topic.

Following the Browns’ 20-18 win, Stefanski declined to comment on his future when asked, choosing instead to redirect the focus back to the game.

“This game’s not about me. I’m proud of that group,” Stefanski said.

The timing of the question was not surprising. Reports throughout the week suggested the Browns are evaluating a potential coaching change, and league-wide speculation has only intensified.

The Browns had just secured a divisional win to close a difficult season. Andre Szmyt delivered a last-second field goal. The defense held up despite being on the field for long stretches. Myles Garrett capped a historic year by breaking the single-season sack record.

At the same time, the context cannot be ignored.

Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year. He has guided the Browns through quarterback instability, injuries, and roster turnover. Yet the past two seasons have been marked by inconsistency, discipline issues, and an offense that struggled to find rhythm. Those realities are why questions like this are being asked in the first place.

His response did not confirm anything. It did not deny anything. It simply pushed the conversation down the road.

The answers about his future will come soon enough.

