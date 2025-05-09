Browns Nation

Friday, May 9, 2025
Andrew Berry Delivers Tough News On Nick Chubb

Yagya Bhargava
By
Andrew Berry Delivers Tough News On Nick Chubb
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns appear to be moving forward without star running back Nick Chubb.

General Manager Andrew Berry delivered a sobering update that suggests the team has shifted its focus toward younger talent in the backfield.

Berry addressed Chubb’s situation during a Friday morning radio appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

“I would say it’s probably increasingly unlikely. I’d say maybe a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now,” Berry said.

The Browns have methodically restructured their running back room this offseason.

The team selected Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the draft before adding Dylan Sampson in round four.

They also adjusted Jerome Ford’s contract, signaling confidence in their current backfield configuration.

These personnel moves align with Berry’s comments, suggesting the organization is preparing for a future without the four-time Pro Bowler.

While Chubb remains respected within the organization for both his on field production and leadership, the Browns seem committed to developing their newly assembled backfield.

Chubb, now 29, has battled significant injuries recently, appearing in just 10 games over the past two seasons due to knee and foot problems.

Despite these setbacks, he managed 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight starts during 2024.

His Browns legacy remains impressive regardless of what happens next.

With 6,843 career rushing yards, Chubb ranks third in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Fame runners Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly, while earning four Pro Bowl selections and four 1,000-yard seasons during his Cleveland tenure.

Browns Nation