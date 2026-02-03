Browns Owner Addresses Jim Schwartz Situation

The Cleveland Browns have seemingly had ample time to decide on Jim Schwartz’s future with the organization, so what’s a few more days at this point? With Todd Monken meeting the media for the first time since being named Browns head coach over Schwartz, neither he nor anyone else wanted to discuss the defensive coordinator’s status.

That seems fair, as Monken has waited his entire career to be introduced as an NFL head coach. He doesn’t deserve to have it overshadowed by what has become a very uncomfortable situation.

However, anyone connected to the organization – players, coaches, and fans – will eventually have to be told what’s going to happen to Schwartz. It just won’t be right now.

After Monken finished answering questions, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam addressed the Schwartz situation by not really addressing it at all, calling it “a subject for another day.”

“I think Jim and Jim’s future is a subject for another day,” Haslam said.

Jimmy Haslam on Jim Schwartz “I think Jim and Jim’s future is a subject for another day.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) February 3, 2026

That day had better come soon, as Schwartz’s status is the biggest immediate pressing issue facing Monken as he takes over the team. The new head coach also deferred comment on the matter, saying it would be inappropriate to do so.

It can only go on for so long without hurting the Browns more than it already has. While waiting for a resolution, several potential replacement candidates have found jobs elsewhere, including Anthony Weaver, who, ironically, is the new defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps the Browns already know the outcome and are working behind the scenes before announcing it publicly. It seems that Schwartz has not told any of his players what his future holds, as cornerback Denzel Ward recently made the case for him to return next season.

Monken also did not clarify the status of Cleveland’s quarterback situation, leaving the other most interesting question unanswered. Of course, that can wait, because a lot can happen in the offseason to shake up that depth chart.

That is not the case with the role of defensive coordinator, because the sooner Monken completes his coaching staff, the sooner they can all get to work turning the franchise around.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Reveals If He Will Call Plays For Offense