NFL Players Survey Paints Troubling Picture For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are once again near the bottom of the league in the annual NFLPA report cards, and the latest results paint a concerning picture of how players view the organization.

According to the NFL Players Association survey, the Browns ranked 30th out of 32 teams for the second consecutive year. Only the Cardinals and Steelers graded lower. The report reflects player feedback from the 2025 season and evaluates everything from facilities and travel to coaching and ownership.

“For the second straight year, the Browns ranked 30th in the report card grades. The Home Game Field grade is new, as well as the coordinator and GM grades. Obviously a new head coach and staff in place, but this gives a good look at how players felt in 2025,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote.

The full grades are listed here on ESPN.com.

Treatment of Families: D-

Home Game Field: B-

Food/Dining Area: D+

Nutritionist/Dietician: C+

Locker Room: F

Training Room: C

Training Staff: C+

Weight Room: B+

Strength Coaches: B+

Position Coaches: B-

Offensive Coordinator: D+

Defensive Coordinator: A-

Special Teams Coordinator: D

Team Travel: D-

Head Coach: C-

General Manager: C

Team Ownership: C

Overall, the grades suggest that while certain football operations elements are respected, there remain broader concerns about facilities and organizational support.

The Miami Dolphins had the highest grade, followed by the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders.

For the Browns, finishing 30th again underscores the need for improvement beyond the field. Culture, facilities, and player experience matter when recruiting free agents and retaining talent.

