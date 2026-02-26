Browns Face Major Contract Decision With Devin Bush

The NFL franchise tag is a tool used by teams to retain coveted players who could otherwise become free agents. But since each team is only allowed one tag, they have to be smart about how they use it.

The Cleveland Browns are currently grappling with their Devin Bush situation. After a couple of strong seasons with the team, Bush could be on the verge of walking away in free agency.

Writing for PFF, Bradley Locker said the Browns are in a tricky situation with Bush. If they don’t pay him what he feels he deserves, he could leave.

The Browns have to balance their finances, their franchise tag, and their lofty plans.

“The Browns, like other franchises on this list, are likely to fall victim to the franchise tag’s outdated positional deviations. Cleveland boasts a top-10 free agent in linebacker Devin Bush, who’s coming off a career-best 87.6 overall PFF grade in 2025. The problem is that only one tag exists for linebackers at $28.1 million, and no inside linebacker has topped Fred Warner’s $21 million AAV. Cleveland will have to try to extend Bush before March 9 — or risk competing with what should be a laundry list of suitors,” Locker wrote.

During the 2025 season, Bush was good for 125 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, eight pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Since coming to Cleveland, he has turned into the sort of player that the fans wanted when he first joined the league in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bush’s work has been nothing but great news for the Browns, but it comes at a time when they are severely limited on funds and may not have the sort of money that a player of his caliber requires. For any other team, re-signing Bush or using the franchise tag on him would be an open-and-shut case, but not for the Browns.

The Browns have multiple offensive issues they need to fix in the offseason. Although they would like to retain Bush, he may not be at the top of their priorities list. In the end, this could come down to finances.

If that is the case, there are several teams that will step up and offer Bush a nice payday. If Bush’s future moves rest on money, the Browns might be out of the running. Losing him would sting, but the Browns may not be compelled to use their franchise tag on him.

They have several offensive matters to address, and that may cost them Bush.

