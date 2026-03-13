Shedeur Sanders Sends Message About Critics

If Shedeur Sanders fails to last as an NFL quarterback, perhaps he can become some kind of self-help guru. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has often used social media to portray a positive outlook on life despite a great deal of criticism about his game and his personality.

Perhaps no other young player has faced the kind of blowback Sanders has received since even before his stunning fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. But through it all, the 24-year-old has only publicly expressed gratitude for the opportunities he’s been presented with.

In his latest affirmation, Sanders posted a message about dealing with outside noise and whose opinions are truly important.

“Learn to value the opinions of those who care about you, not the noise from everyone else,” Sanders wrote on X.

Learn to value the opinions of those who care about you, not the noise from everyone else — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) March 13, 2026

Much like Bronny James, whose legitimacy as an NBA player is thought to be directly tied to his father, Sanders faced similar NFL doubts after being coached by his outspoken Hall of Fame dad throughout his college career. Then, he got off to a horrible introduction into the league with a cringeworthy celebration during the draft and the subsequent reactions to his drop into the fifth round, where it seemed like the Browns reluctantly chose him after passing multiple times.

However, since a rough beginning to his pro career with two training camp speeding tickets, supported by a die-hard group of fans, he has pretty much said all the right things to the media and made a strong impression on his teammates. It has allowed him to remain in the mix to become the Browns’ starting quarterback despite some metrics that show he had one of the worst seasons in recent history.

The range of outcomes for Sanders remains incredibly wide. He is perhaps the only player who is simultaneously seen as a franchise quarterback and someone who would be lucky to be a backup for the rest of his career.

Faced with outside noise like that, Sanders is wise to concentrate on only the things he can control and to count on the people who have his best interests at heart.

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