Bernie Kosar Sends Message To Fans Ahead Of Bills Game

The Cleveland Browns will have Bernie Kosar rooting for them again on Sunday. Fortunately, this time, it won’t be from inside a hospital room.

The legendary quarterback has been discharged from the hospital again. He had been dealing with E.coli food poisoning shortly after undergoing a liver transplant to address his liver failure.

Kosar took to social media to spread his usual positivity and send his well-wishes for the Browns, knowing that they will be in for a massive challenge when they host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Even so, he has nothing but the utmost confidence in the team’s ability to pull it off.

Beautiful Sunday. Let’s have a winning day 💪. pic.twitter.com/xBJQUWBmlF — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) December 21, 2025

Kosar is perhaps one of the most beloved and respected figures in all of the Cleveland sports community. He’s been quite close to the fan base ever since he walked away from the game, and he’s stood by them through thick and thin.

As a result, the community has also embraced him with open arms, and everybody continues to keep him in their prayers. He’s also been dealing with Parkinson’s disease, and it’s safe to say that it’s been a tough couple of years for the former Super Bowl champion.

Hopefully, the Browns will give him some joy on Sunday. He’s been through a lot, and everybody could use a win right now.

Even if they won’t make the playoffs and if they might benefit more from the draft seeding that would come with a loss, this team still needs to show some pride.

