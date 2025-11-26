Bills Cut Ties With Former Browns WR

Wide receiver Elijah Moore spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before moving on to the Buffalo Bills, looking to make a bigger name for himself. But it seems like things aren’t working out for Moore in New York, and now he’s without a home in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Ari Meirov announced that Moore has been released by the Bills after just nine games with the team.

Moore’s Next Move Remains A Question Mark

When the Browns acquired Moore in a 2023 trade with the Jets, there was hope that the Browns would be able to get the best out of the young, talented receiver. Moore showed flashes of his potential while in Cleveland, but was never a consistent factor in the passing game.

Throughout his two seasons with the Browns, he had 120 receptions for a total of 1,178 yards. During his nine games and two starts with Buffalo, Moore only had nine receptions for 112 yards and no touchdowns.

Before his two seasons with the Browns, Moore played for the New York Jets, who drafted him 34th overall in 2021.

When the Bills acquired Moore, they were hoping for someone who could give them consistent, robust production behind Khalil Shakir, but Moore doesn’t seem to be the answer they were looking for. Some fans weren’t sure about the signing when the Bills first committed, so certain followers aren’t shocked by this move, even if it comes after less than 10 games.

Does this mean that Moore could be lining up a reunion with the Browns, or will he sign on the dotted line for another team? After being basically a non-factor with the Bills, it’s unlikely that other franchises will race to grab Moore, but maybe he can find a place on a practice squad, prove his worth, and make his way back into a rotation, either in Cleveland or beyond.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Relationship With Kevin Stefanski