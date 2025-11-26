Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Relationship With Kevin Stefanski

This season has been an unpredictable and challenging one for Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns, but also for his coach, Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski has received a ton of criticism for his team’s lackluster work this year, and there have been some calls on the front office to fire him.

One of the reasons is that Stefanski has been hesitant to use Sanders, who just enjoyed his first NFL start during his team’s Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. There has been a lot of speculation about Stefanski’s opinion of Sanders and why he is so resistant to calling upon him.

But speaking to the press, Sanders spoke fondly of Stefanski and said that their relationship has “grown” over the last few months.

“He’s been doing a very great job with everything that’s going on. We’ve definitely grown. Our relationship has grown,” Sanders said.

"Overall, I'm just happy to be here. Coach Stefanski's been doing a very great job with everything that's going on. He tells me what I needs to do…we've definitely grown. Our relationship and everything has grown."#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on relationship w/ Kevin Stefanski pic.twitter.com/tufv5OinxM — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 26, 2025

Sanders’ Future Still Uncertain Despite Strong Debut

This sounds like a young NFL player who is quite fond of his coach, which should ease the worries of fans who were concerned about a rift between these two. But this comment from Sanders still doesn’t address why he has been on the bench all season.

It was only when Dillon Gabriel was injured that Sanders was given the chance to step up. Some people wonder if he would have ever gotten that shot if Gabriel had stayed healthy.

His first start resulted in a big win for the Browns, and now Sanders will be back in the starting lineup against the San Francisco 49ers.

But even then, some people will be wondering what Stefanski will do next and how long he will favor Sanders.

It is nice to hear that their relationship is in a good place, according to Sanders, but questions remain about the young QB and his future with the Browns and their head coach.

