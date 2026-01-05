Massive New Sign Appears In Cleveland Honoring Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns’ season may be over, but the city of Cleveland is making sure one moment does not fade quietly. Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, a massive sign honoring Myles Garrett appeared in downtown Cleveland, and it immediately caught fans’ attention.

Browns reporter Ashley Bastock shared images of the display, which features Garrett alongside a simple but powerful message recognizing his historic season. The sign celebrates Garrett breaking the NFL single-season sack record and reinforces what Browns fans already know.

“Myles Above The Rest,” the sign reads.

Garrett did not just have a great season. He delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances the league has ever seen. Twenty-three sacks. Constant double teams. And he still made NFL history.

This sign is not just about numbers. It is about validation. About acknowledgment. About a city embracing a generational talent who has carried himself with professionalism and intensity regardless of the circumstances around him.

For Garrett, the recognition is deserved. He has earned everything. Every sack. Every moment.

Long after this season is debated and dissected, that image will remain. A reminder of what excellence looks like. A reminder of who set the bar.

Myles Garrett did something special. And Cleveland made sure everyone knows it.

