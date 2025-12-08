Browns’ 2025 Draft Pick Is Proving To Be An ‘Absolute Steal’

The Cleveland Browns might not win another game this season. All in all, that might actually be for the best.

This team is trending in the right direction, at least roster-wise, and adding more valuable draft picks will only speed up their growth. And, after watching what GM Andrew Berry did with the plethora of picks he had for the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s easy to understand why some people might feel confident and encouraged about the future.

The loss to the Tennessee Titans was another example of how well this team did in the NFL Draft. Despite the setback, several rookies showed their superstar potential. Notably, that includes Harold Fannin Jr.

With that in mind, Fantasy Football expert Dwain McFarland took to social media to show how impressed he was by the Bowling Green product:

“Harold Fannin Jr. –> absolute steal in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft,” McFarland posted on X.

The rookie tight end finished the game with eight receptions on 11 targets for 114 yards and one touchdown. He’s proven to be quarterback-proof, excelling with three different signal callers in his rookie season.

All in all, Fannin is up to 59 catches on 85 targets for 619 yards and four touchdowns. He has some of the best hands in the league, and he’s looking like someone who can lead all tight ends in receptions and receiving yards in multiple seasons.

None of that should be a surprise at this point after watching what he did in college.

And while he didn’t play against top-notch competition, it’s already become more than evident that he can also hold his own against the pros.

