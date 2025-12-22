Louis Riddick Gushes About Rumored Browns QB Prospect

As the season winds down for the Cleveland Browns, fans are paying attention to the NFL draft and considering which direction their team will take during that process. There is a lot of debate about what they will do, but plenty of chatter about them choosing a quarterback.

If that is the route they take, the Browns would be wise to think about Oregon QB Dante Moore. He has been gaining more and more acclaim and buzz as the season has gone on.

Writing on social media, Louis Reddick had nothing but great things to say about Moore, listing the reasons why he’s currently great and reminding everyone that he has so much more room to grow.

“If @oregonfootball QB Dante Moore enters the ‘26 draft, teams are going to LOVE him in the pre-draft process. His command as a leader is second to none. His football IQ and emotional intelligence at an elite level. Beloved by his teammates. Could not have been more impressed by the person when talking with him this past week. And he is still just 20 years old,” Riddick posted on X.

His ability to find his man was on display again during the first round of the College Football Playoffs this weekend, when he completed 19 of 27 passes for 313 yards.

For the regular season, Moore has been good for 3,046 yards and 28 touchdowns with eight interceptions, completing 72.4 percent of his passes. For a team attempting to build a strong offense, like the Browns, Moore looks like someone who could check every single box and only get better as he adjusts to the league.

Dante Moore is my QB2 but I wouldn’t fault any team who takes him #1 overall pic.twitter.com/Le5xxzC6On — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 22, 2025

His draft stock has been climbing all season. However, Moore has yet to make an official announcement about his plans for next season. That means there is a chance that he isn’t even on the board when draft night comes because he could elect to stay in college another year.

But if he decides to throw his hat in and the Browns are really serious about getting another quarterback on their roster, they need to continue to keep a close eye on Moore.

