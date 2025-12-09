Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Browns Tackle Could Be Poised For Bigger Role In 2026

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to revamp their offensive line in the offseason. It wouldn’t be crazy that the entire offensive line could be new in 2026.

Ethan Pocic just suffered a season-ending injury and will be a free agent, and so will Wyatt Teller. As for Joel Bitonio, he might retire at the end of the season.

Dawand Jones can’t be trusted to stay healthy, so he should be a depth piece at best. Jack Conklin, on the other hand, is also an injury-prone player they should move on from.

Nevertheless, they may have found a guy to get on the field in obvious run situations.

As pointed out by Mac Blank on X, K.T. Leveston has been an absolute beast when it comes to run-blocking.

“KT Leveston has at least earned a swing tackle role next year with the Browns. Struggles in pass pro-but is an absolute mauler. His 69.7 PFF run block grade is 1st among #Browns OL that started more than 1 game,” Blank posted on X.

The Browns used to hang their hat on their strong offensive line. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case since they allowed OL coach Bill Callahan to follow his son, Brian, to the Tennessee Titans. It all went downhill since.

Bringing him back should be one of the team’s top priorities in the offseason. They also need to use at least one of their first-round selections to rebuild this aging and brittle offensive line.

Leveston has looked like a solid addition at times, and there’s still a chance that they can mold him and develop him into a full-time starter.

But even if that’s not the case, he was a nice pickup at a bargain price for GM Andrew Berry.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation