Browns Announce Deshaun Watson Is Done For The Season

What a brutal blow for the Cleveland Browns.

Fresh off their biggest win of the season, Kevin Stefanski’s team just got the worst possible news.

The team’s PR department announced that Deshaun Watson will be out for the whole season.

Per the statement, the Clemson product is set to undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

The Browns state that Watson sustained two different injuries during the game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

He suffered a high-ankle sprain and got a big hit on his shoulder.

He was able to finish the game and was even 14 for 14 in the second half of the game, leading the team to a huge comeback win.

However, a post-game MRI revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid, an injury the medical department determined would need immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage.

At least, the only positive thing is that he’s expected to be back under center for the start of the 2024 NFL season.

What a brutal turn of events.

The Browns had just made a huge statement and proved that they could be a legitimate dark horse to come out of the AFC, and then this happened.

Also, with all Watson has dealt with over the past couple of years, this might be a career-altering situation for him.

He hasn’t been able to play a full season for years now, and just when he was starting to show glimpses of his old self, he has to sit out again.

Just brutal.