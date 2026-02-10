Todd Monken Will Reportedly Retain Browns Assistant Coach

Since being hired as the Cleveland Browns’ new head coach, Todd Monken has filled out his initial coaching staff with assistants from outside the organization. However, another existing staff member looks to be staying in place.

After spending three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Monken used those contacts almost immediately, bringing offensive line coach George Warhop with him to Cleveland. Former offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren moved on to join the New York Giants.

Now, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Monken will retain Browns assistant line coach Sanders Davis to work on his staff.

“Browns assistant offensive line coach Sanders Davis will be retained by Todd Monken, source says,” Cabot posted on X.

Davis just completed his first NFL season as an assistant with the Browns. He came to Cleveland after working at Rice University for six seasons while Bloomgren was the head coach there.

He is the second assistant coach known to be staying with the Browns. Chris Jones will be the wide receivers coach after serving as the tight ends coach under Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns reportedly were going to hire Bobby Johnson as an assistant offensive line coach after he was fired by the Washington Commanders. It is unclear how the roles will shake out on the staff if Johnson is still under consideration.

The offensive line may need all the help it can get, as it could be in the midst of a total rebuild. With Joel Bitonio facing a decision about retirement, and Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Jack Conklin potentially departing as free agents, the unit may need at least four new starters.

Monken has filled out a good deal of his offensive staff, with Warhop, Danny Breyer, and Mike Bajakian being added this offseason. Now, the attention will shift to the defensive staff.

Following the resignation of coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns have requested interviews with multiple potential replacements from other teams. That list reportedly includes Cory Undlin, Aubrey Pleasant, and Jonathan Cooley.

The Browns are reportedly also considering internal candidates Ephraim Banda, Jason Tarver, Brandon Lynch, and Jacques Cesaire.

