David Njoku’s Exit Signals A Bigger Shift For The Browns

It was the end of an era for the Cleveland Browns on Monday when tight end David Njoku announced that he was leaving the team and heading into free agency. This announcement wasn’t a major shock, but it was still a big change for the Browns, who drafted Njoku back in 2017.

This parting of ways makes sense, according to Mary Kay Cabot. While speaking to 92.3 The Fan, she summed up why Njoku is leaving the Browns. The team is focusing on “younger” and “new” offensive players.

In short, it was just time for Njoku to move on.

“It sort of seems like the writing was on the wall throughout the year. He just didn’t have the targets. He didn’t have the production. It just seemed like it was heading this way. I mean, he’s probably going to get paid by someone else. They are moving and transitioning towards a younger offense. They’re going younger. They’re going new. It was just kind of time to move over to Harold Fannin Jr., who had a tremendous rookie season. Unless something changes drastically, that was goodbye for David,” Cabot said.

The past few seasons have been more challenging for Njoku, due in part to injuries and constant turnover at quarterback. That instability made it difficult for him to find consistent production, even as he remained a respected locker-room presence and a fan favorite in Cleveland.

As the trade deadline approached, speculation grew that Njoku could be moved to another team. When that never materialized, attention quickly shifted to his future beyond the season, with the possibility of him departing in free agency beginning to feel more realistic.

At the same time, the Browns have increasingly emphasized developing younger talent, including players like Fannin Jr. While that shift may have reduced Njoku’s role, it also highlighted his value around the league. Many teams would welcome an experienced veteran who can still contribute on the field while mentoring younger players.

At just 29 years old, Njoku is far from ready to walk away from the game. However, his production has declined in recent seasons, coinciding with the Browns’ growing focus on a new wave of promising rookies.

