Browns Announce The Signings Of A WR And Tackle

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves ahead of the mandatory minicamp.

This time, they signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and OT Hunter Thedford, releasing OT Joe Haeg, as reported by Tom Withers.

Notably, Henry was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers and even spent training camp with them before being released.

He later joined the Atlanta Falcons, mostly as a practice-squad player, and got signed despite not even making a single appearance in the season.

However, the team still waived him, thus becoming a free agent.

As for Thedford, he used to play DE at Southern Methodist University before converting to TE and transferring to Utah.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, spending time with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

He also played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL before being waived by the Broncos with an injury settlement.

With these moves, the Browns have officially cleared $2 million in cap space, giving the team some more work to try and get another key reinforcement before the start of the season.

DeAndre Hopkins continues to be tied to a reunion with Deshaun Watson, and the QB has already made it loud and clear that he’d be more than glad to welcome his former teammate to town with open arms.

And while this doesn’t necessarily mean that something will happen, it does put the team in a better position to make him a suitable offer and get him signed ahead of a make-or-break season.

